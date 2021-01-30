Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP.L) (LON:AEP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $595.84

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP.L) (LON:AEP)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $595.84 and traded as high as $600.00. Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP.L) shares last traded at $596.00, with a volume of 4,196 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 595.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 536.75. The firm has a market cap of £240.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP.L) Company Profile (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber products.

