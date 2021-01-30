Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,244 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,609 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,055 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $2.20 on Friday, reaching $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,772,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,229,980. The company has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.