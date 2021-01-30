Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

NYSE TSM traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,169,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,971,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $630.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $136.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

