Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $20,796,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.51. 6,544,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,843,082. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

