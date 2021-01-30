Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its position in Novartis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.47. 3,008,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

