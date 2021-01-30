Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,543. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $109.98.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

