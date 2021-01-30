Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,620 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,655,420 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,074,000 after purchasing an additional 96,732 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $96.81. 8,203,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $90.77. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.