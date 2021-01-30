Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the December 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.0 days.

ANSLF opened at $26.51 on Friday. Ansell has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

