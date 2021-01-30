Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anterix from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,272,063.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,085.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $30,641.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 27,298 shares in the company, valued at $821,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $1,350,008 over the last 90 days. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Anterix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,984,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Anterix by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Anterix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

