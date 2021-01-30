Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Shah Capital Management

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream comprises 5.1% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 0.45% of Antero Midstream worth $16,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 83.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $60,881.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,932 shares in the company, valued at $260,817.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.71.

AM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,555,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.70 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

