Anthony M. V. Coombs Sells 9,000 Shares of S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS) Stock

S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS) insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 9,000 shares of S&U plc (SUS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,155 ($28.16), for a total value of £193,950 ($253,396.92).

SUS stock opened at GBX 2,070 ($27.04) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,152.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,794.70. The company has a quick ratio of 74.31, a current ratio of 74.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The stock has a market cap of £251.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56. S&U plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

Get S&U plc (SUS.L) alerts:

About S&U plc (SUS.L)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for S&U plc (SUS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U plc (SUS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.