Apex Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:APXT) Shares Up 5.5%

Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.42. 2,040,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,547,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Apex Technology Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:APXT)

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

