Apex Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:APXT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.42. 2,040,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,547,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Apex Technology Acquisition by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apex Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:APXT)

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

