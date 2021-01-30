API3 (API3) Price Hits $5.33 on Major Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. API3 has a market cap of $73.81 million and $19.92 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, API3 has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can now be bought for about $5.33 or 0.00015804 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00048522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00131027 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00267000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00034913 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO.

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.