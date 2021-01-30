API3 Market Capitalization Hits $73.81 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. API3 has a total market cap of $73.81 million and $19.92 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can now be purchased for $5.33 or 0.00015804 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, API3 has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00048522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00131027 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00267000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065554 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00034913 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO.

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

