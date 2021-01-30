Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Down 8.3%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $215.44 and last traded at $215.69. 2,009,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,669,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.24.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -397.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total value of $1,383,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,044.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,697 shares of company stock worth $52,463,081 in the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 3,821.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

