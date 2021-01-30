Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 401,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,385 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

