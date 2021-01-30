Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $115.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $115.00 price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

