Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Down 9.4%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s stock price was down 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 817,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,257,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APDN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

