Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.66 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $116,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 439,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

