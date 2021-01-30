Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Shares Down 6.7%

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 1,116,805 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 860,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

AQST has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $177.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

