Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

ABUS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. 2,509,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,859. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.15.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

