Archrock, Inc. (AROC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 16th

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

Archrock has raised its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years.

Get Archrock alerts:

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Archrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.