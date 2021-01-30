Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.42.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $40.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

