Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Hits $0.0024

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Arepacoin has a market cap of $40,493.80 and approximately $34.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,137,426 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

