Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) PT Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.10 million. Research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Argo Group International by 522.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Argo Group International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Argo Group International by 25.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 531,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after buying an additional 107,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

