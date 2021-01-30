Argus Boosts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $35.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price lifted by Argus from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 52,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

