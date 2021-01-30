ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 43.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 90.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of ARR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. 1,208,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $723.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $104,889.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $456,793.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,937 shares of company stock worth $903,763. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.