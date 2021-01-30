Arrow Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $455.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.64. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $42,360.00. Also, SVP David S. Demarco sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $137,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,572.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AROW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.