Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $101.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

