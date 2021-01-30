Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 136,745 Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 136,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

In other news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,466,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,204,150 shares of company stock worth $138,455,245 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PING. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

NYSE PING opened at $29.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.29, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.