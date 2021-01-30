Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Update

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the December 31st total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $75.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on ARVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.08.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
