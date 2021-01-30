AS Roma Fan Token Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.67 or 0.00010903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a market cap of $4.48 million and $3.53 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00132013 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00267414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00065987 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,204.04 or 0.89743024 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma.

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

