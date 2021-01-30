ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) (LON:ASAI) Shares Down 2.8%

ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) (LON:ASAI)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 223.95 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 223.95 ($2.93). Approximately 663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.50 ($3.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £223.95 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 198.73.

About ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) (LON:ASAI)

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers loans to low-income and financially underserved female entrepreneurs, as well as small business owners. It operates through a network of 1,895 branches. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA International Group PLC (ASAI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.