Ascena Retail Group (ASNAQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Sunday

Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Sunday, January 31st. Analysts expect Ascena Retail Group to post earnings of ($7.46) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Ascena Retail Group stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.35. Ascena Retail Group has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: Premium Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. The company's merchandise assortment offerings include intimate apparel, wear-to-work, and casual apparel; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics, as well as accessories and select footwear.

