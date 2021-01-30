ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASOS from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 3.70. ASOS has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $73.88.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

