Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.29-5.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $731-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.47 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.29-5.58 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $133.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.52. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

