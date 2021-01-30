Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 341 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,935,000 after acquiring an additional 566,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after acquiring an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 453,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $31,147,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CL traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,405,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,550,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.