Asset Dedication LLC Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,857 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,288,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,995,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,233. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average is $106.79. The company has a market cap of $219.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.