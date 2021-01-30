Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Update

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,158,100 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the December 31st total of 2,601,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,930.2 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

