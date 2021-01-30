Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,290.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

