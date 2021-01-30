Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AY. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,232 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 630,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 381,903 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 139,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

