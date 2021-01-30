Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at KeyCorp

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEAM. Truist downgraded Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.76.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $231.13 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $250.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.70, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.46.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 12.6% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 227.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

