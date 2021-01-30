ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.68

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.68 and traded as high as $22.69. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) shares last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 427,009 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.70.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$335.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.3562708 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

