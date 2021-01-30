aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market cap of $37.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. Analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

