Augustine Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 16,351 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The company has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.46.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

