Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) EVP Stephen P. Robertson Buys 900 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) EVP Stephen P. Robertson acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $14,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,900.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

