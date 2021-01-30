Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AUPH. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,609,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $5,590,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $4,191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 201,880 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,620,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,856,000 after buying an additional 166,792 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

