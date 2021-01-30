Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

AUTL has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $384.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.