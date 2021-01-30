Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-6.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.74-15.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.59 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.80-6.04 EPS.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $165.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.60. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.88.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

